Forest fires aren’t rare in Spain and the Spanish islands especially during summer when the temperature can reach 40C and above.

Spain has updated its travel advice and shared what to do in the event of a forest fire.

The UK government website details the advice for Spain, saying those going to woodland areas should be aware of their environment.

In Spain, starting a forest fire is a criminal offence even if you don’t mean to start it (Image: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The Spanish Meteorological Office (AEMET) shares information on the risk of forest fires, using a map to show where the most at-risk areas are.

In Spain, starting a forest fire is a criminal offence even if you don’t mean to start it.

Information on what to do if a forest fire occurs can be found via the Civil Protection website which is only available to access in Spanish.

However, the UK government website says you should report any fire you see in Spain immediately by ringing the emergency services on 112.

When wildfires start, the situation can quickly change so it’s important you stay up to date with travel advice.

To avoid starting a forest fire, you should make sure you properly extinguish cigarette ends and make sure barbecues are not lit.

Empty bottles should also not be left behind and if you’re planning on having a barbecue, make sure you know the rules against lighting one in woodland areas to avoid being heavily fined.