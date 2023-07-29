His mum, Shayla Johnsey, 25, of Newport, said: "No words will ever say how grateful we are to the amazing doctors and nurses who helped bring our baby boy into the world safely. He was born weighing 1lb 6oz and has come since he was born. We are so proud of our little miracle."

Jaxx Luke Vowles was born on April 28, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital. He finally was allowed to go home on what was his original due date - July 24, 2023.

He is the first child of Shayla and her partner Jonny Vowles.

Shayla said: "My pregnancy was absolutely perfect. I had no bad sickness or any complications. Both my 12 week and 20 week scans were fine. We had no idea Jaxx was going to be born so early.

Baby Jaxx with mum Shayla and dad Jonny

"It started off by me feeling reduced movements and feeling rather paranoid. I rang my sister-in-law to say I didn’t feel right and she took me to the Grange.

"When having a check up on the baby he began to move more. The nurses measured me and went off to speak to the doctor. When they came back they explained that I was measuring smaller than I should be and I was sent down for a quick scan.

"They picked up that Jaxx was very small and thought he may have PKD (polycystic kidney disease).

"I left the hospital in tears. I was so scared. I had another scan at the Royal Gwent Hospital and they reassured me that Jaxx had nothing wrong with his kidneys but agreed he was very small.

"They said it could be one of four reasons: that Jaxx was just a small baby and would go full term; that I had a Cytomegalovirus; that it was a chromosomal problem; or that my placenta wasn’t working properly.

Baby Jaxx (Image: Supplied)

"I have no words for the emotions and how scared I was being told these things as a first time mum. Having a baby is all I’ve ever wanted. It was such a scary time.

Shayla spent time between Cardiff, the Royal Gwent and the Grange for various appointments and checks.

She said: "They were overwhelming and such a hard time for me and Jonny.

"At one of our appointments at the Grange on April 28 it was decided I should have an emergency Caesarean section. Jaxx was born that night at 10.13pm."

She praised the staff at the Grange who were "so supportive and reassuring".

She said: "They handled me with such care as they could see how terrified I was and understood the emotional rollercoaster we had been on.

"They delivered my baby safely and quickly. The NICU team where in theatre to see to Jaxx straight away and I was lucky enough to see him quickly before he was taken away in an incubator.

"I owe them so much, they saved my baby's life. They do not get enough credit for what they do."

She said it had also been a very emotional time for all their family.

"None of us have ever had to go through anything like this before. It has really tested us and brought us closer than we were before, which I didn’t think was possible.

This is Jaxx now!

"Our families have been nothing but supportive and have always been there to pick us up when we have been crumbling."

She said: "I couldn’t be prouder of Jonny. He stuck by me through it all and didn’t think of how he was feeling. He just wanted to be there for me and I couldn’t have done it without him.

"The scariest thing for him was seeing me so scared and upset. He said it was the worst day of his life but the best day because he had to watch everything I had to go through and because his son was born."

Shayla said: "Jaxx is such a miracle. For such a small baby he has shown such strength and been through so much. He has good days and bad days but each day he has come out that little bit stronger.

"Jaxx has had endless tests, scans, breathing support, medicine, been rigged up to various monitors, blood transfusions and is smashing his way through life! From being 1lb 6oz born he now more than 5lb 5oz and shows his strength everyday. He is amazing."

This is Jaxx now ! (Image: Supplied)

She said: "The most difficult thing was having to watch Jaxx have all these things done and not be able to swap places with him. It was heartbreaking. I have never felt pain like it when I had to leave the hospital without him. I knew he was in the best place but the fact I couldn’t care for him like the nurses did broke me and I cried my self to sleep most nights, as did his dad.

She said: "You just learn to get on with it. There hasn’t been one day where we haven’t felt upset and cried. Nothing can ever prepare you for this journey.

"Your baby needs you and you just have to be there. He’s the only thing that matters and we would do anything in this world for him. I was at his bedside every day and I wouldn’t change of it for the world. It’s the cards we got handed and we had to deal with it full on."