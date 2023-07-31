Someone waited for 233 days for an initial assessment of their care needs in Blaenau Gwent in the year 2021/22, while in Caerphilly borough the longest wait for an initial assessment was 212 days, and in Monmouthshire it was 147 days. Data was not available for Newport and Torfaen.

This data has been compiled by the BBC Shared Data Unit and BBC Wales looking into the extent of the social care crisis in the UK. It revealed at least 1,300 people died waiting for a care package to start during the last financial year - more than 30 of them here in Gwent in Caerphilly County Borough.

The study asked 206 councils in the UK, and the five health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland, how long people waited on average for an initial care assessment over the past two financial years, and how long they waited for a care package to start following the assessment.

The data also includes whether any care contracts the authority had awarded for individual domiciliary care had been handed back to them because the private provider could no longer fulfil the obligations of its contract and a total of 122 responded,

Monmouthshire had the longest median wait for an initial assessment in both 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, at 21 days and 23 days respectively.

Whilst Caerphilly had the shortest median wait for an initial assessment, at five days in 2021-2022 and three in 2022-2023.

In response to the data, a spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “Waiting times are longer than we would wish them to be and we are keeping them under constant review.

“Waiting times for social care assessments can be affected by both an individual’s circumstances and by workforce capacity issues. We continue to work closely with colleagues in the NHS and prioritise assessments for people on a daily basis.”

In 2022-2023 the median wait for an initial assessment in Blaenau Gwent was 17 days and no one died waiting for a care package.

Data was not available for Newport and Torfaen Councils.

View data for waiting times, deaths while waiting for an assessment, and contracts handed back for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 below. There are four tables - click the arrow at the top to scroll through them.

Caerphilly was handed back the most contracts in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, at 75 and 85 respectively, while Torfaen was given back 49 contracts in 2021-2022. This figure decreased to 15 in 2022-2023.

Monmouthshire was handed back 24 contracts in 2021-2022, and this figure decreased slightly to 19 in 2022-2023.

In total more than 13,000 home-care packages were handed back to councils over the past two years - largely because companies lacked the staffing capacity to fulfil them.

Age UK said this was leaving “substantial numbers of older people” experiencing disrupted care, which it said was “distressing”.

The result of delays across the system, it said, was leaving older people dying “before ever receiving the help they need.”

But the National Care Association (NCA) and the Local Government Association (LGA) said the system was struggling through years of under-investment.

What are care assessments?





In order to receive funding for a care package in the UK, individuals need to be assessed for eligibility by their council (or health and social care board in Northern Ireland).

Once they have been deemed as eligible, a placement - whether that be a bed in a residential care home, or care in their own home, can be found for them depending on their needs.

The council will pay for all, part or none of that care depending on a means assessment of that individual.

People can refer themselves or others for a needs assessment. Clinicians can also make referrals.

What are domiciliary care contracts?





Domiciliary care is a range of services put in place to support someone in their own home.

Domiciliary carers, also known as home carers or private carers, are professionals who help people live independently in their own homes, sometimes by helping with household tasks, medication, and other activities.

Councils employ home carers directly but do not have enough in-house staff to meet the demand for care in their area. Instead they also tender individual home care ‘contracts’, which private companies or sole traders can bid for.

The contracts detail the type of care required, the hours required to deliver it and the hourly rate.

A company might successfully bid for a care contract to look after an elderly individual. The contract could involve getting the individual out of bed and preparing lunch and might be worth £18 an hour for 15 hours a week.

But for a number of years, companies have argued councils offer too little for those contracts, particularly when it becomes apparent the needs of an individual are far greater than the amount tendered.

In some circumstances, a private provider will hand the contract back to the council for re-tendering if it can no longer fulfil the obligations of the contract.

In 2021 the Homecare Association found the average value of a homecare contract was £18.45 an hour at councils in the UK, even though the minimum viable cost for a provider was £21.43.

Call for action

In an Age Cymru report called Why are we still waiting? the charity said the deteriorating health amongst older people requires urgent action.

As part of the report one person said: “I’ve been providing a lot of unpaid care to my mother, despite having my own health conditions which has made coping very difficult.

“I have been struggling to keep on top of information as well as help my mum with numerous health appointments. When I finally contacted social services for help in April 2023, I was told that there will be a twelve month wait for my mum to have a care assessment.

“Since contacting social services, I’ve not had any contact from them at all, despite explaining why my mum needs the help so badly.”

The report said the longest reported wait for an individual to be assessed by a local authority was 1,122 days.

At the same time the charity’s advice services recorded an 89 per cent surge in enquiries about community care up from 2,787 in the pre-pandemic year to 5,254 in 2022/23.

Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly councils were all approached for comment.