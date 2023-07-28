A ROCK music festival is causing long delays, with traffic extremely heavy through villages in the valleys.
The A4046 between Aberbeeg and Cwm is congested due to the festival taking place in the area.
Traffic is backed up both ways between A467 Aberbeeg Road and Station Terrace.
Travel time is between 15 and 20 minute.
Gwent Police have advised motorists to "please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey".
