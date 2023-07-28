Voters in the Penmaen ward will go to the polls on Thursday, August 31, to elect a successor to the late Jim Sadler, who died in May aged 71.

A former Fleet Street printer, Cllr Sadler moved to Oakdale in the 1980s and became a Caerphilly County Borough councillor, representing Labour, in 2022.

His wife Carol – who died earlier this year – also served as a county councillor, and even had a spell as mayor of Caerphilly.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is accepting nominations for candidates until 4pm on Thursday, August 3.

Cllr Roy Saralis, left, with Cllr Jim Sadler at the council election count in 2022. Picture: Caerphilly Observer

Nomination papers can be obtained from the office of the local authority’s returning officer at Electoral Services, Gilfach House, William Street, Gilfach, Bargoed, CF81 8ND on weekdays, between 10am and 4pm.

Completed nominations can then be submitted to the returning officer in the same way, during the days and times mentioned above, or through email to nominations@caerphilly.gov.uk

The returning officer will then send a notice to inform candidates as to whether or not their nomination is valid.

On election day, polls will be open between 7am and 10pm.