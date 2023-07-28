A woman, 43, and a man, 73, both from Monmouth, were arrested for failing to appear in court, while a 27-year-old man from Chepstow was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

To round-up the night the force seized two vehicles for having no insurance and no licence.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “A productive night shift for team one officers.”