THE police had an eventful night last night in Monmouthshire - arresting three people and seizing two cars.
A woman, 43, and a man, 73, both from Monmouth, were arrested for failing to appear in court, while a 27-year-old man from Chepstow was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
To round-up the night the force seized two vehicles for having no insurance and no licence.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “A productive night shift for team one officers.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article