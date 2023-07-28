SPYTTY McDonald’s has closed for major renovation work to take place - and will not re-open until after the school summer holidays.
The popular fast-food restaurant, which sits on the outside of Newport Retail Park, will have a new entrance and drive-through system when it re-opens on Thursday, September 7.
Hungry customers will be able to order from two lanes before merging into a single file to pick up their items, while the kitchen staff will have a larger kitchen to operate in.
The plans suggest a shifting emphasis to the 'Click & Serve' ordering system, which allows customers to order on the My McDonald’s app, enter the number of their parking bay and wait for a member of staff to deliver their items to the car window.
In other changes to the restaurant's exterior, blue badge parking spaces will be moved and the picnic table seating area near the old entrance will not survive the renovation at all.
Neighbouring properties offered no objections to the proposal before council planners approved the project in September 2022.
In the meantime if you really need your Big Mac fix, the nearest McDonald's are at The Coldra, Newport High Street, Lyne Road in Christchurch, in Harlech Retail Park off Cardiff Road, and Pencarn Way in Duffryn.
