If approved, applicant Sherwan Sharif will retain the existing canopy over his business, Risca Hand Car Wash, in St Mary Street, and surround it with metal cladding sheets to form a new garage.

A planning statement submitted by agents Heights and Joy Architecture and Planning shows the site has been in use “for some years without any concerns raised by neighbouring units and residents”.

Using the site for tyre-fitting would “not create a significant amount of activity that could cause disturbance” to nearby residents, the agents said, adding that it was “unlikely the proposal will generate more noise than the existing use of the site or increase to an extent that is harmful to the neighbours”.

If the plans are approved, the proposed opening hours of the tyre-fitting business will be from 9am until 5pm, seven days a week – the same as the existing car wash operation.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0465/COU.