She was found on the banks of the River Ebbw on Thursday evening by Newport Fire and Rescue before the RSPCA were called to look after her.

Help was requested after she had been seen the previous day on the riverbank but had not moved within 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black is desperate to track down the cat’s owner.

She said: "This poor cat has been through a huge ordeal. She’s quite underweight with some help problems but has been examined by a vet and is now safe in RSPCA care."

“I’m really keen to find out if she has a home somewhere. She’s friendly, but not microchipped, so it’s possible she’s a stray or a pet who’s been missing for some time.”

Anyone who recognises the cat should call the RSPCA’s inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.