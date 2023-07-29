The Shell garage, next to the A467 on the edge of Crumlin, has been earmarked for demolition by applicant Ian Richards, of Ascona Retail.

If council planners approve the application, the site will be overhauled and a new petrol station, shop with “small food offer”, car wash and electric vehicle charging station will be built.

Artist impression of the proposed new Petrol Station in Crumlin. Credit: C&A Design via Caerphilly CBC

A planning statement by agents C&A Design shows the garage will feature a “contemporary building” made from materials which “age well and ensure the appearance of the building does not significantly diminish over time”.

“The appearance of the site will be significantly more clean and tidy, with less clutter, and in keeping with its utilitarian use,” the agents added.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0440/FULL.