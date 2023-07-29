A PETROL station in a “relatively isolated” area could be knocked down to make way for a sleek, modern replacement, new plans submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council show.
The Shell garage, next to the A467 on the edge of Crumlin, has been earmarked for demolition by applicant Ian Richards, of Ascona Retail.
If council planners approve the application, the site will be overhauled and a new petrol station, shop with “small food offer”, car wash and electric vehicle charging station will be built.
A planning statement by agents C&A Design shows the garage will feature a “contemporary building” made from materials which “age well and ensure the appearance of the building does not significantly diminish over time”.
“The appearance of the site will be significantly more clean and tidy, with less clutter, and in keeping with its utilitarian use,” the agents added.
The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0440/FULL.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here