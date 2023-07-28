British Transport Police officers investigating racial and homophobic abuse on a London Paddington to Swansea train are today making an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

At around 8.50pm on Friday, July 21, a man boarded the busy train in coach K, it is believed.

Between London and Cardiff, the man was verbally abusive towards several passengers by using racist and homophobic language repeatedly.

In particular, he racially abused a family who disembarked the service at Swindon.

The train was met by BTP officers at Cardiff Central and the man was arrested.

He was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and possession of a Class B substance. He has since been released on bail.

Officers took statements from a number of witnesses, but are appealing for more people to come forward. They would particularly like to hear from the family who left the service at Swindon.

Help British Transport Police investigate train racism and homophobia

Did you witness these incidents, or do you have any information?

If so, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300084795.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.