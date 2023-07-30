The former Cwmsyfiog Ex-Servicemen's Club in Queen’s Road has “been vacant for a very long period” since closing in 2015, planning documents show.

But the property, complete with a bar and restaurant, received little interest from prospective buyers, and the building has been left partially boarded-up in recent times.

Elliots Town Servicemens Club. Credit: Google

Planning documents on the council website show a property firm had been “marketing the property… for around 18 months now, and despite our best efforts no firm offers have been received” to revive the club as a food and drink business premises.

As a result, applicant Premakanthan Nadrajah wants to convert the ground floor into a “corner shop”-type retail unit, and transform the upstairs area of the former club into a flat.

In a planning statement, Mr Nadrajah said he hoped to “bring a closed up property into beneficial use to generate economic activity to the locality and enhance the street scene”.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0451/COU.