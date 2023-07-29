Cadbury's Dairy Milk has been crowned the country's favourite chocolate bar - beating the likes of Galaxy and Kit Kat - in a new survey.

The survey, which was commissioned by Betway, saw nearly one in five participants (18%) voting for the sugary milk chocolate bar.

The ranking follows a walk down memory lane of popular sweeties that have changed their names over the years- how many do you remember?

Ferrero Rocher, Kit Kat and Maltesers are named among the top 10. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Here's where all the popular chocolate treats are ranked - do you agree?

UK's top 10 favourite chocolate bars

Here are the UK's top 10 favourite chocolate bars according to the study:

Dairy Milk Galaxy Ferrero Rocher KitKat Maltesers Snickers Bounty Wispa Kinder Bueno Toblerone

Ranking in second place, Galaxy took 15% of the with the luxurious Ferrero Rocher coming in third place at 11%.

A classic KitKat was voted the fourth most popular with 10% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Maltesers rounded up the top five (9%), beating the likes of Snickers, Bounty and Wispa.

Betway's study also shared an insight into our chocolate eating habits with over one in seven participants admitting that they couldn’t go without their daily fix (15%).

20% of people who indulge in chocolate once a week took the top spot (20%) and 13% of participants shared that they eat it twice a week, according to the study.