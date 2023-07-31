The study, which was published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, suggested that the 'wall-sits' exercise is the best activity for those looking to lower their blood pressure.

Other activities like cardio, resistance training and HIIT workouts were also named great ways to bring down blood pressure.

Some 270 studies were included in the final analysis with data from almost 16,000 people.

The study found that cardio and HIIT exercises are among the best for reducing blood pressure (Canva) (Image: Canva)

The research examined different exercises to assess their impacts on systolic blood pressure which notes the force at which the heart pumps blood around the body.

While the researchers, led by academics at Canterbury Christ Church University, found that there was a significant reduction in resting blood pressure after cardio, the biggest reduction was found in isometric exercises like wall sits.

The report said: "Aerobic exercise training, dynamic resistance training, combined training, high-intensity interval training and isometric exercise training are all significantly effective in reducing resting systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

“Overall, isometric exercise training is the most effective mode in reducing both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

“These findings provide a comprehensive data driven framework to support the development of new exercise guideline recommendations for the prevention and treatment of arterial hypertension.”

Wall sits were found to be the best for reducing blood pressure (Getty) (Image: Getty)

How to do wall sits as new research suggests this is the best way to reduce blood pressure

To carry out a wall sit, you should place your feet firmly on the ground, shoulder-width apart and two feet out from the wall.

You should then slide your back down the wall while keeping your core engaged and bending your legs until they are at a 90-degree or right angle.

You should stay in this position for 30-60 seconds before releasing.