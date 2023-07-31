A DRIVER has been banned from driving after being caught speeding at 105mph.
Rhys Drew, 20, from Chepstow was travelling way over the limit in a 70mph zone in a Vauxhall Corsa on the M48 motorway on March 19, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard.
He was banned from driving for 28 days after pleading guilty to the offence.
Drew, of The Octagon, Bulwark was fined £402 and must pay a £161 surcharge and £90 costs.
