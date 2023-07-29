The watercolour of Chepstow Castle was painted by JMW Turner in 1794.

Titled Chepstow Castle on the River Wye Monmouthshire Wales, the work is now on public display at Chepstow Museum for residents and visitors to admire.

The painting is being displayed as part of an exhibition on The Wye Tour in a dedicated gallery space.

The watercolour was painted when Turner was just 19 years old. It was produced on his first tour, which was a journey into South Wales, when Chepstow was his first port of call after crossing the Severn.

Chepstow Castle by Turner (Image: MCC)

This view of the castle and riverside the one that would have greeted him.

Cllr Sara Burch, cabinet member for active and inclusive communities, said: “Having access outside of a major city, to work by such an important artist is really important.

"In bringing art back to the source of its inspiration, we hope that it will give communities and visitors the chance to appreciate and be inspired by these artworks.

"They celebrate the townscape as well as the landscape of the Wye Valley. I would encourage everyone to visit the free exhibition when they can, it’s a fascinating look at the changing face of the area.”

Chepstow Museum has been building its collection of original artworks of the Wye Valley by late 18th and early 19th century artists with the support of The Purchase Grant Fund administered by the V&A, Art Fund, the Beecroft Bequest and strategically with the National Lottery Heritage Fund Collecting Cultures Scheme project focused on the Wye Tour.

Cllr Sara Burch and the Mon Life team (Image: MCC)

The Wye Tour was a voyage down the River Wye from Ross to Chepstow.

It brought artists, writers and early tourists to the area who were attracted by its picturesque scenery and romantic ruins.

The Wye Tour exhibition is open every day 11am-4pm (except Wednesdays) and will run until Sunday, December 17, at Chepstow Museum.

For more information about Monmouthshire’s museums visit monlife.co.uk/heritage/