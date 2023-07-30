HERE is a round-up of everyone from Gwent who has appeared in court outside the area in the past week.
The following cases are for the period from July 21-28.
David Gina
Gina was fined £660 at Bath Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 25.
The 39-year-old, of Liswerry Road, Newport, was fined for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.
He was fined £660 for the offence, which occurred on February 6, 2023.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £264.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Daniel Roberts
Roberts was fined £100 at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, July 28.
The 31-year-old, of Beetle Close, Newport, was clocked driving 37mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Narberth, Pembrokeshire.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on January 19, 2023.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Abdul Wahab
Wahab was fined £660 at Bath Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 25.
The 23-year-old, of Usk Way, Newport, was fined for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.
He was fined £660 for the offence, which occurred on December 16, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £264.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here