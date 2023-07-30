The following cases are for the period from July 21-28.

David Gina

Gina was fined £660 at Bath Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 25.

The 39-year-old, of Liswerry Road, Newport, was fined for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

He was fined £660 for the offence, which occurred on February 6, 2023.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £264.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Roberts

Roberts was fined £100 at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, July 28.

The 31-year-old, of Beetle Close, Newport, was clocked driving 37mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on January 19, 2023.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Abdul Wahab

Wahab was fined £660 at Bath Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 25.

The 23-year-old, of Usk Way, Newport, was fined for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

He was fined £660 for the offence, which occurred on December 16, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £264.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.