Thousands are being displaced as Greek officials have described the situation as the largest evacuation in Greece’s history.

Earlier this week a representative from Cardiff Airport told the Argus all flights to Rhodes had been cancelled until at last Friday, and that the airport would not be sending any additional flights for British holidaymakers fleeing the island. It is not clear if flights have resumed.

A spokesperson from the airport suggested holidaymakers concerned about thier trips should contact their airline directly, adding: “The issue is with TUI more than anything.”

In light of the evacuations, the Argus spoke to two Newport-based travel agents for their guidance.

Claire Fitzpatrick, owner of The Holiday Shack, stated that her business doesn’t “currently have any clients in the affected areas.”

“Unfortunately it is now a normal situation to have forest fires," she said.

Ms Fitzpatrick, who herself lived in Greece and has been involved in managing evacuations, added the hotels her business partners with have been “brilliant with information and efficient with communication”.

She states that fires are just “high-profile at the moment” as a high proportion of Britons have holidays booked in the summer.

She added that her son is currently on holiday in Greece, and she has “no issues” with his safety, adding that she would “still travel to Greece, but not to the affected areas.”

Ms Fitzpatrick gave the following travel advice: “Book with a travel agent, situations can change.”

She added there had been a “clear breakdown in communication” between some of the UK’s biggest travel operators and urged those in Greece or planning a holiday abroad to follow “factual information”, and “follow 112 Greece on Twitter for evacuation information.”

Ellie Fowler, director of The Travel Business, spoke of the “horror stories” she has “seen online over the last two weeks”, adding the company has “no clients currently in Rhodes, thank God”."

Ms Fowler said that she “feels bad for those stuck in Greece without the protection of a travel agent” and added that their “operators are working non-stop, keeping a close eye on the situation.”

“Booking with a travel agent is golden”, she added, saying there is “an actual human to talk to when things go wrong.”

The Travel Business is “not pushing Rhodes as a last-minute holiday destination”. But Ms Fowler is hopeful that the situation will return to normal shortly.