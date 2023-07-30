Casino Hawks can reveal that Bannau Brycheiniog National Park - also known as the Brecon Beacons - is the most popular movie location to visit in Wales, and the 11th most popular in the UK, with 132,402 hashtags on Instagram.

The park made an appearance in the film The Dark Knight Rises.

The park's stunning landscapes posed as a backdrop for various scenes, including the dramatic Bane-led attack on a CIA plane and the subsequent aerial chase.

Henrhyd Falls, which served as the Batcave

Also featured in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the park has almost 37 times more Instagram hashtags than Nant Gwynant (3,501), which was featured in King Arthur, an earlier film in the franchise.

Ranking second with 2,216 Instagram hashtags is Freshwater West beach. Renowned by Harry Potter fans for the significant role it played in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, posing as Shell Cottage, a safe house for Harry, Ron and Hermione as they collected Voldemort’s horcruxes.

It is also the location where beloved character Dobby was killed, with many fans who visit the beach laying socks on his ‘grave’ as tribute.