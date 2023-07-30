Sakinah Hussain started her martial arts journey aged just six at her uncle’s gym, training and competing firstly in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, then adding Judo, Muay Thai and now Mixed Martial Arts, or MMA.

At just 13 years old she competed in the competed in the Pan Am World Championships in California, and in 2020 became the first Muslim to represent Wales at the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi last August, where she won a bronze medal.

Today – and still just 16 years old – Sakinah is working with the Exiles Together community group to help other young girls learn vital self-defence skills.

Now she has become one of just five young people in the whole of the UK to be dominated in the Young Hero category of the National Lottery Awards.

Sakinah Hussain in action. Picture: The National Lottery (Image: The National Lottery)

The teenager said when she first began wearing her hijab she struggled with her martial arts – but later realised it did not have to hold her back, and is hoping to use this experience and knowledge to inspire other young Muslim girls like her.

On the award domination, Sakinah said: “I feel honoured to be nominated.

“It has always been my dream to teach my own classes, and to get more girls into martial arts.

“There is so much to be gained from doing a sport like MMA. I want to open the opportunity for everyone to participate."

Exiles Together was set up in 2018 by Jalal Goni and Anwar Uddin with the aim of encouraging people who may not usually get involved to participate in sport.

Sakinah Hussain in action. Picture: The National Lottery (Image: The National Lottery)

Sakinah got involved when Mr Goni approached her in 2021 to coach female-only self-defence classes - and his idea received National Lottery financial support from Sport Wales, which enabled the group to hire a venue and provide the necessary equipment for the female-only sessions.

The winners of the National Lottery Awards will be announced in September.