They spent this week taking part in training sessions and making final preparations as they plan to welcome thousands of youngsters to sites across Torfaen.

The training included the importance of play, disability awareness, first aid, safeguarding and anti-bullying.

The service is made up of 180 volunteers aged 16-17 and 140 staff.

Cllr Richard Clarke, Torfaen Council's executive member for children, families and education, visited the training this week and said: “I am amazed with all the commitment from all these young people.

"Giving up their time to support the children of Torfaen.

Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for children, families and education, at one of the training days. Picture: Torfaen Play/Cwmbran Life (Image: Torfaen Play/Cwmbran Life)

"This is fantastic and I look forward to meeting more of them throughout the summer.”

Cllr Leanne Lloyd-Tolman, chairwoman of Cwmbran Community Council, said: "What an inspiration. The young people of Cwmbran and Torfaen have risen to the challenge to provide these opportunities to all these children. It is a pleasure to work in partnership with Torfaen Play Service to make all this happen."

Julian Davenne, play service manager, told Cwmbran Life: “Just on the last day of training now to equip the staff with the necessary tools and understanding to support all the children through the summer.

Play workers and volunteers for Torfaen Play preparing for a summer of fun! Picture: Torfaen Play/Cwmbran Life (Image: Torfaen Play/Cwmbran Life)

"It has been a fantastic week and the workers are so committed to giving their best to the children in the communities of Torfaen. We are predicting big numbers this summer with approximately 2,500 children per day across all the sites.

"This year we have 160 children who require one-to-one support, each with their own bespoke package put in place to accommodate their needs.

"None of this would be possible without the fantastic work of the volunteers and the continual support and commitment from Cwmbran Community Council, Pontypool Community Council, Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council, Henllys Community Council, Blaenavon Town Council and the Welsh Local Government Association."

Play workers and volunteers for Torfaen Play preparing for a summer of fun! Picture: Mollie Black/Cwmbran Life (Image: Mollie Black/Cwmbran Life)

This summer more than 1,600 children are booked onto 13 Food and Fun Camps where children will have breakfast and a hot meal each day. And there are eight open access playschemes and four sites for children with complex needs.

The sessions run from Monday, July 31, to Thursday, August 24. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ba7veus for the full list of sites and information on how to register your child.