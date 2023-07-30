A MAN from Monmouthshire has been charged with a series of offences - including criminal damage.

The 31-year-old man, from Caldicot, was charged by Gwent Police for the following offences:

  • Criminal damage
  • Malicious communications
  • Harassment

He has been remanded into police custody.

The man is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, July 31)