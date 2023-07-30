A MAN from Monmouthshire has been charged with a series of offences - including criminal damage.
The 31-year-old man, from Caldicot, was charged by Gwent Police for the following offences:
- Criminal damage
- Malicious communications
- Harassment
He has been remanded into police custody.
The man is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, July 31)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article