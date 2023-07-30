A MOTORIST in Abergavenny was arrested for drug driving as part of police night patrols through the town.
Gwent Police patrols in the down resulted in a vehicle being stopped for driving without lights.
The occupants were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
Officers discovered cannabis during the search and the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
