M48, Monmouthshire closed in both directions between J2 and J23

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M48 is currently closed in both directions between Junction 2, Newhouse Roundabout and Junction 23 of the M4 due to a police incident.
  • Traffic Wales is anticipating that the road is 'likely to stay closed for several hours.'
  • The road has been closed since around 03:00 this morning.
  • The police is advising those travelling to 'avoid the area.'

