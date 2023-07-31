- The M48 is currently closed in both directions between Junction 2, Newhouse Roundabout and Junction 23 of the M4 due to a police incident.
- Traffic Wales is anticipating that the road is 'likely to stay closed for several hours.'
- The road has been closed since around 03:00 this morning.
- The police is advising those travelling to 'avoid the area.'
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here