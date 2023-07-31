Live

Trains cancelled between Ebbw Vale Town and Newbridge

Transport
Ebbw Vale
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Trains are currently cancelled between Ebbw Vale Town and Newbridge due to a tree blocking the railway.
  • The 7:37 and 8:37 from Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central are both cancelled.
  • Those travelling are advised to check before they travel.

