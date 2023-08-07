The authority is among numerous local councils across the country putting these new powers into action in what is a UK-wide fightback against the illegal tobacco trade.

As of the end of July, sanctions came into force through the HMRC which means businesses and individuals selling illicit tobacco could be in line for a penalty of up to £10,000. Trading Standards officers will now be able to refer cases directly to the HMRC for further investigation where people are found to be selling the illegal substance.

HMRC will then administer the relevant penalties and sanctions as deemed appropriate for the offence.

Kate Pike, lead officer for the Chartered Trading Standards Institute said: “We welcome this addition to our toolkit of measures to tackle illegal tobacco, ensuring that those who seek to profit from supplying these products face substantial penalties for doing so, and their ability to continue to trade is severely impacted.”

Depending on how severe the breach is, there are several retributions rule-breaking businesses could face, including:

A fine of between £2,500-10,000 for supplying products which violate the Tobacco Track & Trace rules. If this is not your first offence, the penalty will be higher;

Tobacco products seized and potentially destroyed;

Licenses to buy tobacco for resale in the UK revoked by having their Economic Operator ID deactivated. This may used as a temporary or permanent punishment from the second offence onwards.

This is in addition to all the other tobacco sanctions and law enforcement work that takes place across the UK with HMRC, Trading Standards, police and other agencies.

This is including as a direct result of the successful work of Operation CeCe, a joint initiative between HMRC and National Trading Standards to tackle the illicit tobacco trade across the UK.

It has already removed more than 25 million illicit cigarettes and more than 7,000kg of hand rolling tobacco from sale in just two years.

Lord Michael Bichard, chairman of National Trading Standards, said: “The illegal tobacco trade harms local communities and affects honest businesses. We welcome these new measures to clamp down further on the illicit tobacco trade.”

The illegal trade costs the treasury over £2 billion in lost tax revenue each year, according to the council.

Nic Bandara, deputy director for Excise and Environmental Taxes, said: “These sanctions build on HMRC’s enforcement of illicit tobacco controls, will strengthen our response against those involved in street level distribution, and act as a deterrent to anyone thinking that they can make a quick and easy sale and undercut their competition.”

HMRC will launch a new illicit tobacco strategy later in the year which will replace ‘From Leaf to Light’, which has been the guiding strategy for tackling the illicit tobacco market since 2015.

To report information about the sale of illicit tobacco contact the HMRC fraud hotline on 0800 788 887, or you can use the online service.