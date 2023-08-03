Crimestoppers Wales has made the increase in the hope that it will encourage someone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Vaughan, of Newbridge, to come forward.

The increase comes on what would have been Kyle’s 35th birthday, today, August 3.

Kyle was last seen on Sunday, December 30, 2012. The then-24-year-old left his home to go to a party and after visiting friends in Risca, drove a silver Peugeot 306 on the A467 where it was involved in a single vehicle crash. But Kyle was nowhere to be seen.

Gwent Police launched a missing person’s inquiry, which quickly became a murder investigation that saw eight people arrested on suspicion of either murder, assisting an offender, or perverting the course of justice - but all were released without charge.

Kyle’s dad Alan Vaughan remains hopeful that someone will come forward, particularly with the increased reward.

“I hope with the increased reward, someone will come forward,” said Alan. “Why are people still walking around with the people who killed Kyle?”

Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers Wales’ national manager, said: “It is understandably very difficult for Kyle’s family, who are still desperate for answers and to know what really happened.

“We are hoping our renewed appeal and increased reward will remind the public about this case and the important role they can play in seeking justice for Kyle’s family and friends.

“We believe that somebody knows what happened to Kyle.

“If you want to do the right thing – but feel unable to speak directly to the police – please remember that Crimestoppers charity can help.

“We are independent from the police. We have always kept our promise of anonymity, and millions of people have trusted us with their crime information.

“We won’t judge. We don’t ask your name. We just listen to what you know. When you hand up the phone or click send, you’re done. We promise that you will remain completely anonymous.

“No one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes all the difference.”

Gwent Police detective chief superintendent Nicky Brain said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle remains very much active and we remain in regular contact with his family.

“Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public.

“As part of this extensive investigation, we have to date conducted searches in 40 areas, interviewed in excess of 200 people, received more than 180 intelligence logs and taken nearly 900 witness statements.

“Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family, who’ve never given up hope of finding out what happened to him, so desperately want.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

There will be an online portal for members of the public to submit information relating to Kyle’s case which opens this morning, Thursday, August 3, and will be open for three months at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62WH020313K13-PO1

You can also call 101 or send a message on the Gwent Police social media accounts and use the reference 397 30/12/12.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Only information given to Crimestoppers will qualify for the reward.