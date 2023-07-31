A MAN and a woman have appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with drug trafficking in the city.

Craig Nicholls, 22, and Lauren Woodward, 21, both from Ely, Cardiff are accused of possessing heroin with intent to supply on July 27.

The pair’s case was adjourned to the crown court on August 29.

Nicholls, of Marcross Road, was remanded in custody.

Woodward, of Grand Avenue, was granted conditional bail.