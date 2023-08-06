MORE than 1,500 people came to see the famous Newport Ship at a medieval open day and among them were two members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club - Ian Agland and Justine Carraher.

The remains of the ship were discovered in the Usk during the construction of the Riverfront Theatre in 2002.

Visitors at the open day were able to take in a variety of medieval re-enactments at the Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate site where the ship currently reside.

These included blacksmiths, axe-wielding woodworkers and an all-male choir who serenaded the queue with sea shanties.

Read our report from the day here.

South Wales Argus: Newport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera Club

South Wales Argus: Newport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera ClubNewport Medieval Ship Project open day. Picture: Justine Carraher, South Wales Argus Camera Club

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?