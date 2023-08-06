The remains of the ship were discovered in the Usk during the construction of the Riverfront Theatre in 2002.

Visitors at the open day were able to take in a variety of medieval re-enactments at the Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate site where the ship currently reside.

These included blacksmiths, axe-wielding woodworkers and an all-male choir who serenaded the queue with sea shanties.

Read our report from the day here.

Newport Medival Ship Project open day. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

