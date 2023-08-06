MORE than 1,500 people came to see the famous Newport Ship at a medieval open day and among them were two members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club - Ian Agland and Justine Carraher.
The remains of the ship were discovered in the Usk during the construction of the Riverfront Theatre in 2002.
Visitors at the open day were able to take in a variety of medieval re-enactments at the Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate site where the ship currently reside.
These included blacksmiths, axe-wielding woodworkers and an all-male choir who serenaded the queue with sea shanties.
