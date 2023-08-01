It will be a tandem sky-dive designed to help fund the development of the church into a more modern space that will be able to be used by the wider community.

Discussions around the renovation have been ongoing for over 20 years but this is the first time any real progress has been made. With support from the worshipping community, Caerleon’s community groups, Cadw, The Heritage Society, Newport City Council, the Diocesan Advisory Committee, and architects, the project is finally going ahead.

Sue says: “We are looking to build a worship and community space fit for the future! The church has served its faithful worshippers for hundreds of years, but the fabric of the building requires a much needed ‘face-lift’.

“These plans are incredibly exciting – but require funding! I’ve never done a sky-dive before – but I feel now is the time and it would be wonderful if people could donate what they can.

“My vision is for St. Cadoc's Church to be the beating heart of Caerleon; by creating a modern and flexible space for worship, social and community use. These plans are incredibly exciting – but require funding!

"To 'kick off' the Refurbishment Appeal I wanted to do something that was a little bit different, to capture the imagination of parishioners and community and came up with the idea of a charity Tandem Skydive. Some think I'm a little bit mad, but I am really looking forward to taking that leap of faith as the 'flying vicar'. The support and generosity of the church family and Caerleon community has been overwhelming, and I am truly blessed to serve as their vicar.”

Chancellor Mark Powell KC said: “I regard it as a praiseworthy and necessary attempt to ensure that for years to come St Cadoc’s will continue to rival the Roman remains in Caerleon as a viable building of significant religious, cultural and historical importance.”

Some of the improvements that will be made include: the pews being replaced by stackable chairs to allow flexibility; a hospitality area with toilets; a lift; a fully fitted kitchen and a more environmentally friendly heating system.

They are designed to make the church a space that is welcoming and accessible to everyone.

Revd Sue will be completing the sky-dive on Saturday, August 12, at Swansea Airfield.

You can pick up a sponsor form at the church or by emailing the St Cadoc’s church office.