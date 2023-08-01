A WOMAN has been sent to a young offender institution for attacking two police officers.
Chelsea Price, 19, from Newport pleaded guilty to assaulting emergency workers Gareth Murphy and Liam Price in the city on July 27.
The attacks included spitting, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Price, who has shown “a flagrant disregard for court orders”, also admitted being in breach of a community order imposed last September for assaulting a police officer on Magor Street.
READ MORE: Locked Up: Mum and son, arsonist, drug dealers and rogue driver
The defendant, of Stow Hill, was locked up for 15 weeks.
She must also pay £200 in compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here