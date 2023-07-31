The crash took place on the M48, near Dewstow in Chepstow, at around 2.25am this morning, Monday 31 July and police remain at the scene.

The police led incident has caused Junction 2, Newhouse Roundabout and Junction 23 of the M4 to remain closed and those travelling are advised to 'avoid the area.'

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M48, near Dewstow in Chepstow, at around 2.25am on Monday 31 July.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a person and a car.

"The motorway is currently closed between junction two of the M48 and junction 23 of the M4.

"Diversions are in place while officers continue to work at the scene."

Traffic Wales is anticipating that the road is 'likely to stay closed for several hours.'

Despite the road closure the bridge remains open.