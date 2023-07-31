From meeting with constituents and attending events to visiting businesses and helping people with their issues, it certainly won’t be a quiet summer.

There will be plenty to keep me busy – and that’s just the way I like it.

I want to update you on just a few of the things I have been up to in the Welsh Parliament recently.

Obviously, the big thing on my plate at the moment is the impending blanket rollout of 20mph speed limits across the country – something I know many are against.

We debated a petition calling for the ludicrous scheme to be scrapped – in which I made an 11th hour plea for the Welsh Government to listen to residents and perform a U-turn.

Unfortunately, it looks like those concerns have fallen on deaf ears with Labour ministers continuing to plough ahead with this project – which comes with a price tag of more than £30million.

Not too long ago I also challenged the First Minister over his government’s move to cut the School Essentials Grant – which provides help to some of the least well off families when it comes to buying uniform and equipment.

Slashing that vital help, whilst also halting free school meals for those who need them most is a major blow for some parents – especially in light of cost-of-living pressures.

Another major issue in the region which I’ve spoken up about several times is Ty Llwyd Quarry in Ynysddu – which is causing residents serious concern.

Potentially harmful chemicals are leaking out of the quarry, especially after heavy rain, and running into the community.

Understandably, residents are worried and want to see the quarry cleared up once and for all.

On top of calling for action in the Welsh Parliament, I have been working closely with the area’s two Independent councillors in pushing for action from Natural Resources Wales and the local authority.

As well as all that, I have raised residents’ concerns on a number of issues including the Grange Hospital, bus services and trains - and I paid tribute to our fantastic healthcare workers as the NHS turned 75.

If there’s anything I can do to help, please do not hesitate to get in touch by calling 01633 215138 or emailing Natasha.Asghar@Senedd.Wales.