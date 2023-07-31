The Smoky Seoul Chicken takes its inspiration from the flavourful delights of South Korean cuisine and is packed to the brim with smoky Korean-inspired flavours, along with mouth-watering peppers and tantalising fried onions.

It will launch as a limited-edition dish, across the UK.

Bursting with flavour, the Smoky Seoul Chicken joins the renowned Chopstix menu which also includes Caramel Drizzle Chicken, Teriyaki Beef, and Salt ‘n’ Pepper Chicken and a range of sides and desserts.

The noodle chain has several deals and bundles designed to pack a punch, with guests able to choose numerous toppings for a true taste of Pan-Asian cuisine.

Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix, said: “We’re delighted to introduce this new Korean-inspired dish to the Chopstix menu. We invest heavily in recipe research and development and this dish is something we’ve had in the pipeline for a while, listening to customer research and demand from some of our most loyal supporters.

“A perfect summer addition to the menu, with a variety of distinctive smoky flavours, we truly believe the Smoky Seoul Chicken is going to be a sure-fire winner, and a mouth-watering inclusion to our already delicious menu.”

The Pan-Asian noodle chain also recently celebrated its 100th store opening, making it one of the most popular high street noodle brands in the country.

You can find the Cwmbran branch of Chopstix at 17 North Walk, NP44 1PB. Their opening hours are: Monday to Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday to Saturday 11am-10pm and Sunday 12pm-9pm.

Along with being available in stores across the UK, the noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order from Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Chopstix is focused on delivering a faster, fresher, tastier alternative to the high street. Wok Master chefs deliver nourishing noodles, wholesome chicken, beautiful beef and perfect prawns with fresh vegetables and superb sauces to make Chopstix the ‘go to guys’ for boxed fresh flavour.