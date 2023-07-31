Adrian Street died at the Grange University Hospital, his family has confirmed.

He was 82 years old.

Mr Street had only recently undergone brain surgery.

Born in Brynmawr, Mr Street became an icon in the world of professional wrestling between the 1960s and 1980s, with his provocative and outrageous costumes and behaviour in the ring.

Until recently living in Cwmbran, Mr Street's life and career was in 2020 made the subject of feature-length documentary You May Be Pretty, But I Am Beautiful: The Adrian Street Story.

Almost exactly three years ago, the film was released internationally - following Mr Street's early life, growing up in a mining family in Brynmawr, and his desire to achieve a better lifestyle.

That yearning led to him running away from home and pursuing a professional wrestling career – a path which led him to international stardom.

WWE veteran Mick Foley – who became a wrestling superstar in what was then the WWF as characters Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack – was one of the professionals who took part in the documentary.

Adrian Street has died,couldn't really miss him as a wrestler back in the 70's&80's(&every granny in the land watched the wrestling on Sat afternoon) a bit like Richard Burton,his dad was a valleys miner&they did a photo shoot with the glam wrestler&Emrys the collier..great image pic.twitter.com/dKajjPTFNo — Deryc Rees (@derycrees) July 31, 2023

“He is one of those legendary figures in our business who could hurt you really bad, really quickly, and that's fascinating," he said of Mr Street.