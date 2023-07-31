The blaze, which was captured on video, happened on Mallard Way in Duffryn at around 11.15pm on Friday, 28 July.

A crew from Duffryn Fire Station attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

A stop message was received by the fire service at approximately 11.48pm and nobody was injured, according to the police.

The forces enquiries into the fire are ‘ongoing.’

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We got a call at about 11.15pm on Friday 28 July reporting a caravan on fire on Mallard Way in the Duffryn area of Newport.

“Nobody was injured, enquiries are ongoing.”

It is the second fire in Duffryn in under a week as the South Wales Fire and Rescue service attended a woodland fire near Partridge Way at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, July 26.

Sarah Lewis, a local, said the fires are not a “rare occurrence.”

Ms Lewis said: “It's not a rare occurrence, there is rubbish being set fire to inside and on the border of the woodland often, and it's only going to get worse with the 3-weekly collection.”