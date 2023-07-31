The man was enjoying a walking holiday in the Abergavenny area, when he slipped and suffered the leg injury near Llanthony Priory.

Crews from Longtown Mountain Rescue were called out on Sunday evening to assist the man.

"With the weather not looking very good the team were unable to request assistance from our local coastguard helicopter," a spokesperson said.

"So the team members carried the injured man down."

The rescue operation lasted for four hours, with crews carrying the stricken walker over steep and rough terrain.

Once at the road, he was handed over to the Welsh Ambulance Service crew for further care and transport to hospital.

"We wish all out casualties a swift recovery," Longtown Mountain Rescue said.

