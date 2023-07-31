BAA-D boys, baa-d boys, what ya gonna do?
A neighbourhood in Abergavenny saw the police called to apprehend an escaped sheep.
The animal was reported by eyewitnesses to have started attacking nearby targets - including people - during its shortlived sojourn in Llanfoist earlier today.
The sheep was "headbutting cars and people" in Fford Sain Ffwyst in the estate near the McDonald's restaurant - just off the A465 - according to one eyewitness.
Fortunately an ambulance (lamb-ulance?) was not required by any of those reportedly headbutted by the animal.
Gwent Police confirmed they received a call about the woolly rampage.
"We received a report of a loose sheep in Ffordd Sain Ffwyst, Llanfoist, at around 12.25pm on Monday, July 31," a spokesperson said.
"The sheep was later collected by its owner."
