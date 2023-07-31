La Vida Travel in Newport was named Wales’s Top Agency as part of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2023: an annual power-list of the nation’s best agents by industry bible, Travel Trade Gazette.

TTG editorial director Pippa Jacks said: “Now in its eighth year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us tour the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find those travel agents who have worked smartest, provided the best customer service, and done most to contribute to a fairer travel industry, in the last year.

“We were delighted to see the high street travel agency sector performing so strongly, with almost every finalist reporting a record year of sales in the last 12 months – reaping the rewards of the extraordinary service they offered to clients during the challenges of recent years. There is no doubting that the high street travel agent is here to stay – and that holidaymakers are valuing their expertise more than ever.”

Judges said: “Heading into their tenth anniversary year, La Vida Travel are at the top of their game with a repeat booking rate of more than 90 per cent and a strong all for one, one for all spirit. The team have upped their social media focus further over the past year, and recruited from outside travel to bring some important new skills into the business. Offering outstanding customer service and expertise to each and every client, this is a high street agent that is going from strength to strength.”

Karen Marin Reyes, founder and director of La Vida Travel, said: "Winning the TTG award for Best in Wales has been the most incredible feeling for myself and the team. We are truly grateful and the win is absolutely fabulous, but seeing the elation and how inspired my team were after the win and see their achievements come to fruition with an award, did truly make it extra special!"

The TTG Top 50 ceremony took place at The Vox in Birmingham with more than 500 of the UK and Ireland’s top travel agents and supplier-partners in attendance.