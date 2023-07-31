David Heath had been accused of the far more serious allegation of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

But the prosecution dropped that charge after accepting the class A drug was being used by the 57-year-old for his own “recreational use”.

The defendant, of Thomasville, Penyrheol, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Valium.

That related to a few messages on his mobile phone over the sale of the single box of tablets of the class C drug on March 20 last year.

Heath was cleared of possession of cocaine with intent to supply but admitted simple possession of cocaine.

Sol Hartley, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how police had executed a drugs warrant at the defendant’s home on September 8, 2022.

Officers found two bags of cocaine weighing 2.7g and 2.8g, 100 zip lock bags, scales and the incriminating mobile phone.

Heath had one previous conviction for possession of a bladed article for which he received a community order in 2006.

Steven Donoghue representing the defendant said: “He’s effectively being sentenced for a single set of messages over one day and for one box of Valium.

“He says, ‘Do you want a box?’

“I understand that in a box is 20 tablets, so that was what this is all about.

“You couldn't really get much lower than that I would suggest.

“It was a single day when he sent a message to someone.”

Mr Donoghue added how his client had served the equivalent of a four-month prison sentence after he was made the subject of a 12-hour a day electronically monitored tag for eight months.

The judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, sentenced Heath to a six-month community order.

The defendant must complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 victim surcharge.