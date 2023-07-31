A 'condemned' house so dangerous viewers could not enter it has sold - for five times its guide price.
The three-bed in Bridgend in Wales is in a catastrophic state of disrepair - with collapsed staircase and three missing inner walls.
It is considered so perilous a fire brigade pinned a note to the door telling people not to go in.
The home was on sale for 14K but more than 100 bids were made and it went for for £71,500.
The mystery house sold at a special auction by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.
A spokesman said: ''It created quite strong pre-auction interest from those relishing a challenge and who can see the real potential for this building."
