The three-bed in Bridgend in Wales is in a catastrophic state of disrepair - with collapsed staircase and three missing inner walls.

It is considered so perilous a fire brigade pinned a note to the door telling people not to go in.

The home was on sale for 14K but more than 100 bids were made and it went for for £71,500.

The mystery house sold at a special auction by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

A spokesman said: ''It created quite strong pre-auction interest from those relishing a challenge and who can see the real potential for this building."