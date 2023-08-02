If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Pie and Chips are an adorable duo looking to find their forever home - but most importantly they are looking for that home to be together.

Chips is a great all-rounder and is a very happy-go-lucky boy.

Pie is also a very sweet girl, but she can be shy particularly in new situations.

She dotes on Chips and gains all her confidence from him hence why it is so important to find them a home together.

They could live with children aged 12 and over.

Sage is a sweet girl who has really come round since being with us.

Sage is currently looking for a home as an only pet as she can be a little worried around other dogs, new owners who can help work on her social skills would be ideal.

Sage is an energetic girl so would love lots of new adventures in her new home but at the end of the day she loves nothing more than cuddling up on her very own mini sofa!

Sage may initially need help with toilet training and learning to be left alone.

She would need a home where any children are 14 and above.

A lovely girl and certainly one for the sighthound lovers.

Billy is a young and active lurcher who is looking for an owner who will enjoy completing further training with Billy.

He is a friendly boy who loves playtime, especially when it comes to zoomies.

He can find things such as the vets and bathing a bit scary so needs a gentle approach.

He could live with children aged 14 and older.

Cheddar is a handsome lad with so much love to give to his new family.

He is a sensitive chap who needs continued support from his owner to help build his confidence.

Once he knows you, he is very tactile and loves to sit on your lap and looks to his person for reassurance.

Cheddar enjoys the company of other dogs and would benefit from having another dog in the home to help him with his confidence and settling in.

He can live with a dog-savvy cat.

He’s about to undergo a procedure to help with his cherry-eye.