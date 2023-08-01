Khalim Reynolds, 20, from Newport appeared before Cardiff Crown Court after going on the run for six months.

The defendant had been wanted by the police for failing to turn up for his sentence for breaching the terms of a custodial term imposed last year for possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Reynolds is the son of Mussarat Nazir who was the victim of grisly killing in Newport on December 19, 2004 when she was aged 37.

Her killer, Mohamed Arshad, of Morris Street, Maindee, Newport was 38 years old when he was jailed for life in July 2005 after he pleaded guilty to her murder.

Mussarat Nazir

He strangled the heroin addict, doused her with petrol and set her on fire in a car on a private lane leading from Lighthouse Road to New Dairy Farm in the Duffryn area of the city.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Miss Nazir was blackmailing taxi driver Arshad after it was alleged he’d exposed himself to her and carried out an indecent act on himself in front of her when he was 13 or 14 years old.

Reynolds, formerly of Caerau Road, was jailed for nine months after he admitted being in breach of his suspended prison sentence, failing to surrender and breach of bail.

William Bebb representing him said: “He went through a lot of traumatic circumstances and his uncle was his saving grace in terms of stability through his younger years.

“Effectively things went downhill in 2019 when he moved out of his uncle’s stable accommodation and became involved with the wrong crowd and got involved with drugs.

“The defendant’s actions may have been clouded by his drug use.

“This will be his first experience of custody.”

Reynolds also has previous convictions for possession of heroin with intent to supply, robbery, fraud, assault by beating and affray.

Judge David Wynn Morgan sent him to a young offender institution for nine months.