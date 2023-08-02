CHLOE THOMAS, 21, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in her blood on Waun Borfa Road on January 22.

She was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CORY THOMAS, 23, of Park Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 38 months after he pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs on Bristol Terrace on March 5.

He was fined £350 and must pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

JESSE HAWTHORNE, 31, of Dylan Drive, Caerphilly must pay £353 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a window on April 9.

MORE NEWS: Man whose mum was tragically murdered when he was a toddler jailed

THOMAS IRVINE, 30, of Western Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Tredegar House Drive on January 28.

He was fined £233 and must pay £85 costs and a £99 surcharge.

JAMIE NORMAN, 34, of Clist Road, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Malpas Road on February 4.

They were fined £300 and must pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

MIA MARCHANT, 18, of Maindiff Drive, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – PC Sam Hall – on April 7.

She must pay £85 costs.

MICHAEL FRYATT, 39, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Risca Road, Cross Keys on July 3.

He was fined £300 and must pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

FUNGAI FRANCIS MASUNDIRE, 26, of St Marks Crescent, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 8.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

RHYS ANTHONY HODGES, 33, of Cwm Farm Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A472 at Crumlin on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ARRON JOHN JAMES, 25, of Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on April 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROSS MARCHANT, 30, The Octagon, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on March 19.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MARNIE MULHOLLAND, 40, of Howells Place, Monmouth must pay £743 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4293 at Llanishen on May 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.