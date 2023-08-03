In a dramatic rescue the female tabby cat was saved by Newport Fire and Rescue along the River Ebbw on Thursday evening, July 27.

The cat is underweight and was first seen on the riverside the previous morning, but after she hadn’t moved a day later, help was called.

The RSPCA is now hoping to track down the cat’s owner.

The female tabby cat was saved by Newport Fire and Rescue (Image: RSPCA)

Deputy chief inspector Gemma Black said: “This poor cat has been through a huge ordeal. She’s quite underweight with some health problems but has been examined by a vet and is now safe in RSPCA care.

“I’m really keen to find out if she has a home somewhere. She’s friendly, but not microchipped, so it’s possible she’s a stray or a pet who’s been missing for some time.”

Anyone who recognises the cat should is urged to call the RSPCA’s inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.