Andrew Williams, 38, was followed by officers who had spotted him “acting suspiciously” on Usk Way in Newport while he was driving a Mitsubishi Colt car.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant was arrested on May 16 while carrying out a drug deal near Castle Bingo.

Williams was brought to the ground after he attempted to make a run for it, prosecutor Jac Brown said.

The defendant was carrying 14 wraps of heroin and 10 wraps of crack cocaine which had a combined street value of between £880 and £1,200.

Williams, of Maesglas Road, Newport pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

The defendant had two previous convictions for trafficking heroin and was jailed for three years in August 2006 and six years in May 2013.

Stuart John representing Williams said his client had aimed to rebuild his life after being released from the prison sentence imposed 10 years ago.

The court was told the defendant was a father who had held down a full-time job and had been supporting his family.

Williams’ recent problems unravelled after he suffered a “serious” work injury which led to his hand being infected.

“There was a spiral of depression and physical pain,” Mr John added. “He lapsed into drug misuse again.”

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth KC, told the defendant: “You were seen approaching a car in Newport city centre on Usk Way by Castle Bingo, apparently about to sell drugs to a person in the car with drugs ready for supply in your possession.

“Then you were chased by a police officer and rugby tackled to the floor.

“You attempted to dispose of the evidence before being caught and two wraps were found in the pocket of your shorts and you had disposed of two plastic Kinder egg containers containing a number of wraps.

“There was white and brown powder in those wraps which weighed from around half a gram to around three and a half grams.”

Williams was jailed for five years and seven months and must pay a £220 victim surcharge following his release from custody.