The weather forecaster has issued a yellow warning, which will be in force from 9am tomorrow, Tuesday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected which may cause travel disruption.

Tomorrow's forecast shows that thunderstorms are expected from around 3pm until around 6pm, with strong winds and heavy showers merging into more general rain at times.

Damage to buildings and power cuts to the area from lightning strikes is possible.

There is also a chance that driving conditions will be affected leading to longer journey times by car and bus with delays to trains possible.

Despite the weather warnings, it will be warm with temperatures around 20 degrees.

The Met Office said: “Unsettled with a chance of unseasonably strong winds, particularly on southern and later western coasts.

“Frequent showers merging into more general rain at times with thunderstorms in places. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 20 degrees.