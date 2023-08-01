The weather provider has issued a yellow warning in force from tomorrow from 9 am, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected which may cause travel disruption.

Tomorrow's forecast shows that thunderstorms in Barry are expected between 2 pm and 3 pm with hail reported for 11 am with strong winds and heavy showers merging into more general rain at times.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are expected for Penarth between 3 pm and 4 pm.

It is expected that there will be possible damage to a few buildings and power cuts to the area from lightning strikes.

There is also a chance that driving conditions will be affected leading to longer journey times by car and bus with delays to trains possible.

Despite the weather warnings,

The Met Office said: “Unsettled with a chance of unseasonably strong winds, particularly on southern and later western coasts.

“Frequent showers merging into more general rain at times with thunderstorms in places. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 20 °C.