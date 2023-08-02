Plans for a new cultural hub and café quarter in Pontypool town centre will take another step forward this weekend, with further investigation work set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

This means that the Civic Centre car park will be closed throughout the weekend, as will the Hanbury Road public toilets. The toilets will have to remain closed until next Tuesday, due to asbestos surveys forming part of the investigations.

There will be alternative toilets and car parks available for use throughout the closure, including:

Pontypool Park: open between 7.30am and 5pm. These facilities do not provide an accessible toilet;

Pontypool Active Living Centre: open between 7am and 8.30pm. Male, female, baby changing, and accessible toilets are available. This also has a car park open all weekend;

Riverside multi-storey car park: open between 7am-9.15pm on Saturday and 9am-5.30pm on Sunday;

Rosemary Lane car park: open all weekend;

Clarence Corner car park: open all weekend;

Park Terrace car park: open 7am-7pm Saturday and Sunday;

Old Mill car park: open 6.45am-9.30pm Saturday and Sunday;

Trosnant Street upper and lower car parks: open all weekend.

Building work on the hub is set to begin in January 2024, with the new café and Glantorvaen Road Car Park.

Once complete, there will be two new fully accessible public toilets on Hanbury Road, as well as toilet facilities in the café for customers. There will also be new toilet facilities at Glantorvaen Road car park, as well as new disabled spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

The £9.3 million Pontypool Cultural Hub project was one of only 11 projects in Wales to receive funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which aims to create jobs and grow the local economy.

The project will transform the town’s derelict buildings into a thriving cultural centre with a new restaurant to boost the night-time economy and attractiveness of the town.

Executive member of Torfaen County Borough Council for economy, skills and regeneration, Cllr Joanne Gauden said: “The new attractions will provide the link between the high street and some of the most popular attractions in the town, so the thousands of people using the park, canal, river or museum will be drawn into the town centre.

"We have some wonderful assets in the town and all these projects will deliver a reason to visit Pontypool of an evening.”

Leader of Torfaen County Borough Council, Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “This project is about building a positive future for the town and also part of our wider plans that are bringing jobs and investment; bringing landmark properties back in to use; and bringing people back to the town.

"We already have a fantastic park and the world’s greatest rugby club – this project seeks to build on those strengths and secure a brighter future for the town centre.”

The project is expected to be fully completed by March 2025.