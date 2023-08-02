Leon Orphan, 23, and Keiron Davies, 36, committed offences in Newport during the early hours of Monday, July 24.

Orphan, of no fixed abode, admitted aiding/abetting burglary with intent to steal at Italian restaurant Vittorio's on Stow Hill and burglary at independent micro pub Cellar Door on Clytha Park Road.

Davies pleaded guilty to burglary at Vittorio's, aiding/abetting burglary with intent to steal at Cellar Door and attempted burglary at Newport Masonic Hall on Lower Dock Street.

Both defendants were in breach of suspended prison sentences, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Orphan, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for 36 weeks.

Davies, of Watch House Parade, was locked up for 30 weeks.

A picture of the damage at Vittorio's

CCTV cameras owned by Vittorio's captured the defendants outside the restaurant as the windows were being smashed to gain entry.

It was the third time the popular eatery had been targeted by burglars in the space of a year.

Leon Orphan

At the time owner Owen Emmanuel told the Argus: "All they stole was around six bottles of spirits and bottles of wine.

"Personally I am very angry about it, it’s our third break-in in the last 12 months.”

Keiron Davies

On Valentine's Day in February around £100 worth of alcohol was stolen in a similar incident.

Orphan must also pay a £154 victim surcharge and £42.50 costs.